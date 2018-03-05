Nor’Easter barrels down on New England states

BOSTON (AP) — From Virginia to Massachusetts, about 1 million people remain without power, two days after a destructive nor’easter, leaving some unsure when they could return home and schools unsure if they would open on time.

Skies were clear Sunday over much off the region hit by the storm, which was blamed for nine deaths. But many communities faced major challenges restoring power and cleaning up debris.

As of mid-afternoon Sunday, more than 180,000 people remained without power in Massachusetts. More than 230,000 were powerless in Pennsylvania, and large-scale outages also continued in New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland.

In New Jersey, officials said some areas might not have their electricity restored until Tuesday or Wednesday.

