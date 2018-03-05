Premier Health to provide mobile mammograms in March

Photo courtesy of Premier Health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mammogram screenings will now be available in the mobile coach in parts of the Miami Valley.

The vehicle is equipped with technology that can detect breast cancer.

You  can look at the dates and times listed below to see where the Mobile Mammography coach will be next:

• March 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center, 360 W. Central Ave., Springboro, OH 45066
• March 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dorothy Lane Market, 740 N. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066
• March 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Atrium Days at Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center, 800 Lafayette Ave., Middletown, OH 45044
• March 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CVS Health, 5981 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., OH 45429
• March 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Montgomery County Children Services, 3304 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45405
• March 21, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City of Franklin, One Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin, OH 45005
• March 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a senior community health fair at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave., Middletown, OH 45044
• March 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital Medical Imaging- Springboro, 630 N. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066
• March 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center, 4940 Cottonville Rd., Jamestown, OH 45335

