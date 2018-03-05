Report: Prescribed opioids drop in Ohio

By Published:
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) –  A report from the State Board of Pharmacy’s Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System shows prescribed opioids to Ohio patients have declined for the fifth year in 2017.

The total number of opioids given to Ohio patients decreased by 225,000,000 doses or close to 28 percent from 2012 to 2017.

“Ohio has one of the most comprehensive and aggressive approaches in the country to tackling the opioid epidemic,” said State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven W. Schierholt. “Through improvements to OARRS, new prescribing rules and guidelines, shuttering pill mills and aggressive regulatory action against unscrupulous prescribers, the state is making considerable progress in reducing the supply of prescription opioids and other controlled substances that can be abused or diverted.”

To see the executive summary report, click here.

To read the 2017 OARRS Annual Report, click here.

