ONLY ON 2: RTA bus slams into parked cars, sending one airborne in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An RTA bus slammed into parked cars on a Dayton street, sending one flying nearly two blocks.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Troy Street, near Leonhard Street.

Police say the bus hit three parked cars, sending one flying nearly 700 feet. That car crashed into another parked car nearly two blocks away.

An RTA pole was also damaged in the crash.

One passenger on the RTA bus suffered minor injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. No one else was hurt.

Police say the bus driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities are working to learn what caused the crash. According to police, the bus driver is likely to be cited.

