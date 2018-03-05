Several agencies respond to Carlisle factory fire

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews and mutual aid crews from Montgomery County were called to the scene of a fire at a factory in Carlisle.

Our sister station in Cincinnati, WLWT, reports there was a fire at the Mar-Flex Waterproofing and Building Solutions Monday.

A representative from the company tells 2 NEWS all 10 people inside of the building at the time and were not hurt.

The representative said static electricity is common in the building and it ignited in solvent and storage bins.

The sprinklers in the building turned on and it put out the fire.

Crews from Warren and Montgomery Counties responded to the call in the 500 block of Business Parkway.

