Battered Northeast preps for 2nd major storm

CNN Published: Updated:
A large wave crashes into a seawall in Winthrop, Mass., Saturday, March 3, 2018, a day after a nor'easter pounded the Atlantic coast. Officials in eastern Massachusetts, where dozens of people were rescued from high waters overnight, warned of another round of flooding during high tides expected at midday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(CNN) New Englanders hit by the weekend’s nor’easter will barely have time to clean up before another storm could strike this week.

A Midwest storm is expected to combine with low pressure moving out of the Southeast to create a coastal low — and likely another nor’easter for Wednesday into Thursday. Winter storm watches already cover more than 33 million people, including New York City and Boston.

While the winds don’t look quite as strong as this most recent storm, this next one is forecast to be more of a classic nor’easter, with heavy snow possible for the major metropolitan areas.

The biggest impacts from the storm will likely be from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

In addition, while last weekend’s deadly nor’easter has moved offshore, high tides are expected early Monday on the New England coast.

The National Weather Service in Boston said in a tweet that winds are likely to remain an issue through Monday and that it’s monitoring for a potential nor’easter midweek.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s