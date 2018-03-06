Battered Northeast preps for 2nd major storm

(CNN) New Englanders hit by the weekend’s nor’easter will barely have time to clean up before another storm could strike this week.

A Midwest storm is expected to combine with low pressure moving out of the Southeast to create a coastal low — and likely another nor’easter for Wednesday into Thursday. Winter storm watches already cover more than 33 million people, including New York City and Boston.

While the winds don’t look quite as strong as this most recent storm, this next one is forecast to be more of a classic nor’easter, with heavy snow possible for the major metropolitan areas.

The biggest impacts from the storm will likely be from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

In addition, while last weekend’s deadly nor’easter has moved offshore, high tides are expected early Monday on the New England coast.

The National Weather Service in Boston said in a tweet that winds are likely to remain an issue through Monday and that it’s monitoring for a potential nor’easter midweek.