Driver pinned inside semi after rollover crash in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Careflight has been called to the scene of a semi crash in Tipp City.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Peters Road near Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the driver lost control, over-corrected and ran off the road. Teh semi flipped over due to the weight of the load.

Authorities say the driver was pinned by his legs inside the cab of the semi. He was eventually removed and taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.

According to authorities, the man driving the semi suffered severe, but non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say the driver was moving his legs after he was removed from the semi.

Peters road is closed from Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road to Lightner Road as crews work to clear the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

