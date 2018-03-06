Crash report reveals incident involving RTA bus

Police investigate a crash involving an RTA bus on Troy St. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Ohio Department of Public Safety released the crash report Tuesday from the RTA bus incident.

According to the report, there were two passengers and the one female passenger was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Surveillance video shows the bus driver striking a parked car and then it led to a chain reaction.

Watch the surveillance video here:

The bus hit one of the parked cars and it hit the back of another car and went over a street pole. A total of four cars were involved in this incident Monday morning.

READ MORE: FIRST ON 2: RTA bus slams into parked cars, sending one airborne in Dayton

In the crash report, it says the bus driver was driving at the rate of the posted speed limit which was 35 miles per hour on Troy Street in Dayton.

The report also said the bus driver failed to control the vehicle.

