Delivery drivers needed at Dayton area Domino’s stores

Domino's Pizza at 4399 West Third Street in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Matt Behrens)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Do you love pizza, driving around Dayton and live in the area? Local Domino’s stores are looking to hire delivery drivers.

In the Greater Dayton area, there are 33 franchise stores looking to hire 50 new delivery drivers.

“We are very excited to offer additional jobs throughout Dayton and its surrounding areas,” said Tristan Koehler, a Dayton-area franchisee. “The growth of the community and success of Domino’s allows us to build on our franchise, so we can continue to do what we do best – make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service.”

Employers are looking for new enthusiastic team members.

For more information or to apply for a job, click here.

