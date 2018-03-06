DPS hearing on Dunbar removal from state tournament set for Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools will learn Tuesday whether one of its basketball teams will be reinstated in the state playoffs.

A judge will hear arguments from DPS and the Ohio High School Athletic Association at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas court.

At issue is Dunbar’s removal from the state playoffs for the use of an ineligible player in a previous state playoff game.

Dunbar was removed from the playoffs after beating Thurgood Marshall.

OHSAA officials say Dunbar used a player that was suspended for an incident on January 10th.

Several Dunbar players were suspended after a bench-clearing brawl happened during a JV game between Dunbar and Thurgood Marshall.

The OHSAA says one of those student-athletes didn’t serve his suspension, playing in the playoff game against Thurgood Marshall. That made the player ineligible, leading the OHSAA to disqualify Dunbar from the state tournament.

DPS officials say the student in question did not participate in the fight on January 10th and should not have been disciplined.

The judge will decide whether Dunbar or Thurgood Marshall, which replaced Dunbar in the playoff bracket, will play in a game Wednesday night.

2 NEWS will have a crew inside the courtroom for the hearing and will provide updates as the story develops.

