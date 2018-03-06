Fatal hit and run suspect released from jail

Police investigate a fatal pedestrian strike on S. Smithville Road in Dayton (Photo: Fred Taylor)

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman who turned herself into the Preble County Jail in connection to a fatal hit and run incident has now been release from jail.

The suspect was released from jail and the case is still under investigation.

Officers responded to reports of a person down in a yard in the 700 block of S. Smithville Road, near Huffman Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 1.

The coroner identified the victim of the hit and run as 20-year-old Logan C. Grimes, Jr. from Dayton.

