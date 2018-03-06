Fatal hit and run suspect released from jail

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman who turned herself into the Preble County Jail in connection to a fatal hit and run incident has now been release from jail.

The suspect was released from jail and the case is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Hit and run suspect turns herself into sheriff’s office

Officers responded to reports of a person down in a yard in the 700 block of S. Smithville Road, near Huffman Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 1.

The coroner identified the victim of the hit and run as 20-year-old Logan C. Grimes, Jr. from Dayton.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.