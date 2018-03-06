Gov. John Kasich delivers final address

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich delivered his final State of the State address Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Otterbein University.

Kasich had a unique address covering, mental health, the opioid epidemic, employment in Ohio, school shootings and even a personal story about how he became governor.

Kasich talked about human connectedness and how we should treat everyone with respect. He went on to talk about how life is unique saying, “life is a reflection of our creator”.

He had this to say about the opioid crisis in the state of Ohio as he highlight some of the progress to combat this epidemic:

“Still a long way to go but I think we’re making progress,” Kaisch said.

He ended on a personal note about how he become governor and talked about hopes for the future of Ohio.

You can watch the full address here: