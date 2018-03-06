Gov. John Kasich delivers final address

By Published: Updated:
Governor John Kasich delivers the State of the State Address March 6, 2018 at Otterbein University.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich delivered his final State of the State address Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Otterbein University.

Kasich had a unique address covering, mental health, the opioid epidemic, employment in Ohio, school shootings and even a personal story about how he became governor.

READ MORE: GOP’s Kasich to deliver ‘odd’ and final State of the State

Kasich talked about  human connectedness and how we should treat everyone with respect. He went on to talk about how life is unique saying, “life is a reflection of our creator”.

He had this to say about the opioid crisis in the state of Ohio as he highlight some of the progress to combat this epidemic:

“Still a long way to go but I think we’re making progress,” Kaisch said.

He ended on a personal note about how he become governor and talked about hopes for the future of Ohio.

You can watch the full address here:

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s