Heavy police presence in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – There is heavy police activity in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon as officials are looking for a person of interest in the area.

Officers sent out a ‘signal 99’ which is a call out for help or additional assistance is needed for officers.

All of the Huber Heights City School were place on lockdown and now the schools have lifted the notice, according to a Facebook post with a link to the city schools website.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

