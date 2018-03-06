It’s Time 2: new business aims to spread positivity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former orthopedic surgeon Brian Ceccarelli recently retired, but shows no signs of slowing down. A career change from doctor to charitable businessman now occupies his time.

“I think I can probably do just as much good in this arena as I did in the operating room,” Ceccarelli says.

In the past month, Ceccarelli launched a company called It’s Time to 2. The organization’s mission, according to its website, is “raising awareness of issues plaguing our society and initiating constructive dialogue to resolve these issues.” Its goal “is to stress positive values such as peace, acceptance, patience, unity and love.”

It’s Time 2 sells apparel and merchandise with positive messages like, “Stop the Violence,” “Love People,” or “Start a Movement.” The company says its about more than fashion.

Kristen Frank, It’s Time 2 designer and director of marketing and branding says, “It’s not about the apparel. It’s creating that unity, community and telling their story.”

Aside from being conversation pieces, part of the proceeds from each item go local charities For Love of Children and St. Vincent de Paul, with an option for customers to request additional charities.

Ceccarelli says the organization hopes to collaborate with local leaders and schools to spread the message.

The company website also provides a forum for people to share stories and connect others.

“We have so many negative things going on: racism and bullying and violence and discrimination,” says Ceccarelli. “It’s intended to really create a positive movement to address some of these societal issues.”

Frank adds, “No, you can’t change everybody. But what you can do is start creating a movement of people around you and that movement gets bigger.”

You can find information about merchandise and charities benefiting from It’s Time 2 here.