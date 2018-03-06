Judge: Dunbar to play in the state tournament game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Public School’s Dunbar boys basketball team wins the court hearing against the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The judge ruled in favor of DPS over the OHSAA Tuesday.

The OHSAA said Wednesday, February 28 the team was out of the tournament because some of the players on the team did not serve their suspension period after a fight broke out at a game January 10. The organization removed the boy’s team from the tournament.

The Dunbar boys basketball team is scheduled to play Bishop Fenwick at 9:30 p.m. at the University of Dayton in the Division II District Tournament.

