Judge: Dunbar to play in the state tournament game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public School’s Dunbar boys basketball team wins the court hearing against the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The judge ruled in favor of DPS over the OHSAA Tuesday.

READ MORE: DPS hearing on Dunbar removal from state tournament set for Tuesday

The OHSAA said Wednesday, February 28 the team was out of the tournament because some of the players on the team did not serve their suspension period after a fight broke out at a game January 10. The organization removed the boy’s team from the tournament.

READ MORE: OHSAA says Dunbar boys basketball team is out of tournament

The Dunbar boys basketball team is scheduled to play Bishop Fenwick at 9:30 p.m. at the University of Dayton in the Division II District Tournament.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.