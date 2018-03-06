Miami advances past Ohio in MAC tourney opener

Associated Press Published:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Darrian Ringo scored 21 on 6-of-10 shooting and Nike Sibande had 13 points and nine rebounds to help Miami (Ohio) beat Ohio 68-55 on Monday night in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

The seventh-seeded RedHawks will play No. 2 seed Toledo, which beat Miami 73-67 on Feb. 9 in only other meeting between the teams this season.

Ringo scored seven consecutive points during a 19-2 run that made it 19-7 midway through the first half and Miami (16-16) led the rest of the way. Jalen Adaway hit a 3 and Ringo added two more to push the lead to 17 before Mike Laster’s jumper made it 33-18 at the break. Doug Taylor made a layup to pull the Bobcats (14-17) within six with 8:48 to go, but they would get no closer. Logan McLane answered with six consecutive points before Jalen Coleman-Lands hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 spurt that made it 65-60 with a minute left.

Laster had 16 points and Taylor added 13 with eight boards for Ohio. Jordan Dartis, who came in averaging 13.6 points, left the game late in the first half due to an injury and didn’t return. He was scoreless, in a season-low 11 minutes, for just the second time this season.

Miami snapped a seven-game skid against the Bobcats.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s