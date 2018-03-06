Ohio man rapes daughter, fathers her two children, police say

By Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the man was indicted Friday with 43 felonies, including several counts of rape, sexual battery and endangering children. The man’s wife has been charged with felony complicity.

Police say the man assaulted his daughter several times a month from when she was 10 to when she left home at 25.

Court documents show the victim has two children ages 2 and 7. Prosecutors say genetic testing indicates the victim’s father is a close relative.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned March 9. It is unclear when his wife will be arraigned.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s