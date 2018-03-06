Person hit by vehicle near Dayton gas station

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was hit by a car near a Dayton gas station Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the Shell Gas Station in the 4000 block of Free Pike, near N. Gettysburg Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the vehicle involved is reportedly a 4-door white Chevrolet.

Authorities haven’t released the extent of injuries the person suffered in the crash.

Police notified RTA about the crash due to road closures in the area.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

