Rally puts WSU women in Finals

DETROIT – The Wright State women’s basketball team came from behind to post a 60-52 win over number two seed IUPUI Monday afternoon in the semifinals of the Little Caesars Horizon League Basketball Championship in Detroit.

The Raiders were down by six after three quarters and never led at any time during the game but outscored the Jaguars 26-12 in the final period for the win. Senior Chelsea Welch cam alive in the fourth with eight points to finish with a team-high 17 points, five steals and eight assists. Four other Raiders scored in double-digits for WSU: Symone Simmons with 12 and Emily Vogelpohl and Mackenzie Taylor with 11 points each. Simmons grabbed nine rebounds.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half Highlights

The Raiders trailed after the first quarter 15-11 as Mackenzie Taylor had six points from two threes.

IUPUI led 26-20 at halftime.

Taylor had six points in the first 20 minutes; Emily Vogelpohl had five and Chelsea Welch had four.

Wright State hit four threes and shot 28% from the field while holding the Jags to just one three.

Second Half Highlights

Though the Raiders cut the lead to two several times, the Jaguars led 40-34.

Taylor had 11 points and Welch nine while Lexi Smithhad six rebounds. Welch had four assists and three blocks.

The fourth quarter changed the Raiders destiny as they outscored the Jags 26-12, shooting 50% from the field

FACTS AND FIGURES

Wright State forced 19 turnovers as WSU posted 11 steals.

IUPUI win the war in the paint 24-16 but the Raiders scored 23 points off turnovers.

WSU led for 5:36 as the lead changed only three times.

The Raiders shot 36% from the field as each team had 33 rebounds.

NEXT UP

The Raiders will play number one seed Green Bay Tuesday at Noon on ESPNU.