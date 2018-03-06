Riverside road reopens after crews repair downed power lines

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A stretch of road in Riverside reopened early Tuesday morning after crews repaired downed power lines.

Valley Street had been closed from Union Schoolhouse road to Encore Drive since just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say a pole and power lines were down after an accident involving several vehicles.

The road reopened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

