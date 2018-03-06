Semi and pickup truck involved in crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Careflight was called to the scene of a crash on I-70 in Clark County.

Authorities had to shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 just west of U.S. 68 due to the crash involving a semi and a pickup truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the left lane of I-70 westbound has reopened.

According to OSP, the pickup truck rear-ended the semi.

The man driving the pickup truck suffered severe, but non-life threatening injuries to his legs, according to troopers. Careflight took the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

OSP says the driver of the pickup truck is likely to be cited.

