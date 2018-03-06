Student arrested for bringing airsoft gun to Mansfield school

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — A student in Mansfield has been arrested for bringing an airsoft gun to school, district officials say.

According to Mansfield City Schools, earlier Tuesday morning, the district received a threat before schools were in session.

Later, a student brought an airsoft gun in his waistband to Mansfield Senior High School. Police say that student was arrested.

Schools have resumed normal operations for the day and school officials say students are safe.

