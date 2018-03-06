Tensions high, arrests made at white nationalist’s visit

A protestor is carried off by police after he and others blocked a police vehicle from moving on Farm Lane on Monday, March 5, 2018, outside the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education before white nationalist Richard Spencer’s scheduled speaking event in East Lansing, Mich. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Protesters have clashed with police and supporters of white nationalist Richard Spencer during his visit to Michigan State University.

Police say at least a dozen people were arrested Monday. Michigan State allowed Spencer to appear, but the venue was an auditorium at a remote end of campus.

Students are on spring break. But hundreds of protesters turned out, shouting profanities at Spencer supporters and police. Officers formed lines outside the auditorium to try to keep the peace and protect people who had tickets as they entered the event. The officers wore helmets and clutched batons.

Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to refer to a fringe movement that’s a mix of white nationalist and anti-Semitic beliefs.

Katie Kuhn of Lansing led some anti-Spencer chants. She says there’s too much “hate and fear.”

