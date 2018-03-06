Two hospitalized after Beavercreek house fire

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in the hospital after a house fire erupts in Beavercreek.

Fire crews at the scene confirm the call came in at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night for a house fire off of Patterson Road.

Everyone inside the home escaped after flames spread from the kitchen to the dining room. Firefighters arrived to the scene in time to contain the fire to the first level.

Officials say the fire is under investigation, but did confirm it began in the kitchen after a stove was left on. They also believe a power outage from earlier in the day may have played a role in the house fire.

Two people were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.