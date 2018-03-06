Walmart, Dick’s Face Gun Sale Lawsuit

(NBC NEWS) –  An Oregon man has filed an age discrimination lawsuit against Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods after the retailers refused to sell him a rifle.

Both stores recently raised the age limit for firearms purchases to 21 in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Florida.

The 20-year-old man says he tried to buy a rifle at both businesses, but was rejected.

His attorney, Max Whittington, claims it’s a clear-cut case of age discrimination, which is prohibited by Oregon law.

 

