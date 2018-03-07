1 student dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Alabama High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT-TV Webstaff) – Officials confirm one student has died from their injuries after a shooting at Huffman High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham City Schools have released a statement:

Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lock down, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Birmingham Fire Department has stated that a third person, an adult, was evaluated at the scene and let go without injuries.