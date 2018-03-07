Alleged armed suspect demands money in Greenville Walmart

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) –  A suspect who allegedly confronted two employees at a store while demanding money and said she had a gun was arrested Wednesday.

Officers responded to the armed robbery Wednesday morning at Walmart in the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue.

According to the Greenville Police report, the suspect walked into the store, demanded money and allegedly took something from the store and then drove away from the store in a vehicle.

Later, police arrested the suspect and another person on charges unrelated to this incident.

