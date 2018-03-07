Beavercreek Walmart catches fire

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Walmart in Beavercreek caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters are on the scene putting out the fire at the back of the building.

The Deputy Chief of the Beavercreek Fire Department tells 2 NEWS Reporter Kristen Eskow there were reports of smoke in the area and the fire was contained to the roof and the solar panels.

The firefighters were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes and they do not know the cause of the fire.

Customers and employees were instructed to evacuate the building.

Stores around the area are back open but officials say they do not know when Walmart will reopen.

Dayton Power and Light crews are expected to check the area.

