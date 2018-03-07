Court documents reveal child’s name in Carlisle buried baby case

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The attorney for a Warren County teen accused of murdering her own baby is pushing for the case to be moved to another location.

According to WLWT, court documents show Charlie Rittgers has asked for a change of venue in the case against his client, Brooke Skylar Richardson.

Rittgers claims information already released by the prosecution makes it impossible for Richardson to receive a fair trial.

In the documents, Rittgers writes that information, “…already did its damage.”

He continues, “It tainted the police who interrogated Skylar, the prosecutor who chose to indict Skylar, and the public, from which the jury pool will be drawn.”

Prosecutors say Richardson murdered her newborn baby, burned the body, then buried the child in the backyard behind her home in Carlisle.

In court documents, Rittgers claims the baby was stillborn. Those documents show Richardson named the baby Annabelle.

Rittgers writes in the documents that Richardson told her doctor about the stillbirth and the burial. But, he writes that the incident, “turned into something sinister and grotesque because of the inaccurate and false opinion by the state’s forensic anthropologist.”

Investigators say the baby was born alive. The state’s forensic anthropologist determined the baby was burned and buried after death.

A grand jury indicted Richardson on aggravated murder and other charges.

In court documents, Rittgers claims the anthropologist retracted his statement about a month after Richardson’s indictment.

He claims the prosecutor’s office brought in a second anthropologist who, “confirmed that Annabelle was not burned and confirmed there were no signs of burning and no trauma ‘that could be related to the cause of death of this individual.'”



WLWT reports Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell filed a response opposing the defendant’s motion for a change of venue.

Fornshell questioned statements made in Richardson’s memorandum, saying , “the defendant mischaracterizes the opinions of potential expert witnesses and omits other facts and evidence pertinent to the issues in this case.”

A judge previously denied a change of venue request. Fornshell requested a hearing on the issue if the court is going to reconsider its previous decision. Fornshell says his office would introduce into evidence recorded interviews with Richardson where she reportedly describes her actions in relation to the death and disposal of her child.

Richardson’s trial is scheduled for April.

