Dog taken to pet hospital after house fire in Brookville

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A dog was taken to a pet hospital after firefighters put out a house fire in Brookville.

Fire crews called for mutual aid around 2:00 p.m Wednesday to the 8010 block of Brookville-Phillipsburg Road and say they do not know how the fire started.

Officials tell 2 NEWS no one was home at the time of the fire and the dog was taken to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

There was no word on estimated damages of the house and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

