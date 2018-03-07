Fairborn High School students pay it forward with food pantry donation

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A high school group here is getting started on a lifetime of giving back. Wednesday, the Fairborn High School Interact Club donated $2,000 to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry.

“I knew we were really helping out (the Food Pantry) and our community and I really love our community,” said Hailey Morgan, a Fairborn junior and member of the Interact Club.

The high school service club, an affiliate of the Rotary International organization, sold candy and tickets to a Sadie Hawkins dance to fund its philanthropic mission.

In its second year of hosting the Fairborn Sadie Hawkins dance, the Interact Club doubled its fundraising efforts, collecting $2,000.

The students used half of the money to purchase cleaning and personal hygiene supplies for the FISH Food Pantry. The club wrote out a check to the charity with the second $1,000. The Food Pantry doesn’t receive government funding and relies on such community donations to function.

“It’s beautiful that we have young adults who, at an early age, are starting to give back to the community,” said Jane Doorley, food manager at the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry. “(They) recognize that community service is the one thing that makes you happy in your life.”

The Food Pantry estimates one in five children in the Fairborn community struggles with hunger and poverty. Doorley said the pantry served 6,000 families 400,000 pounds of food in 2017.

Morgan Ruppert, a teacher at Fairborn High School and the advisor to the Interact Club, said she hoped the club’s participants would pursue a future of volunteerism.

“By teaching them this and giving them opportunities to really give back to the community during their high school and younger ages, hopefully they will go on to be volunteers and help Fairborn, the country, and the world in better ways when they’re adults,” Ruppert said.

Students like Fairborn junior Charley Ward said the experience gave them a sense of satisfaction.

“I think community service is something you have in your heart,” Ward said. “Helping people: it really is a reward in itself.”