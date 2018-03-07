Foodbank continues helping neighbors affected by grocery store fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four months after a fire destroyed an East Dayton grocery store, demand for help continues to rise at neighborhood food pantries.

The pile of rubble has reduced in size at the former site of Food for Less on East Third Street. But what hasn’t gotten smaller is neighbors’ need for groceries.

“I haven’t been able to go to the food pantries ’cause I can’t stand in the line for very long,” said Ruth Gifford, who lives in the neighborhood.

Gifford said she recently had surgery on her foot and now has her sister drive her to a different supermarket. The Food for Less grocery store was right next to her house.

“Not being able to have that convenience has been difficult,” she said.

According to officials with the Dayton Foodbank, the demand at East Dayton food pantries has been constantly increasing in the neighborhood since the fire. Food pantries in the area saw a nearly 30 percent increase in households they fed in January compared to that time last year, according to Lora Davenport, advocacy and communications manager.

On Wednesday, roughly 110 families stopped by the monthly mobile food pantry in the neighborhood hosted by the Foodbank, Davenport said.

“When you have a local grocery store right in your own backyard, you don’t have to worry about making sure that you pay for both your transportation and for your food because you don’t have to worry so much about transportation costs,” she explained.

The Foodbank is on track to distribute more than 13 million pounds of food this year, which would be up from 11 million last year, Davenport said.

But she said the Foodbank can’t do it alone.

“We see a lot less donations come during February, March and April, so we need people to give donations so that we’re able to keep our shelves stocked so that we can make sure that people have food,” Davenport said.

The Foodbank will continue hosting its mobile food pantry once a month in the neighborhood in addition to helping local food pantries, Davenport said.

To support the Dayton Foodbank, click here.