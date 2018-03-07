Latest nor’easter causing transportation woes

A man works on a power pole, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Watertown, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The latest nor’easter to hit the East Coast is already causing some travel headaches.

Hundreds of flights across the region had been canceled even before the snow started falling Wednesday due to the dire weather forecasts. And more cancellations are expected as conditions deteriorate during the day.

The morning commute was going smoothly in most areas Wednesday, as the storm had not yet kicked into gear in most spots. But motorists are being urged to avoid travel if possible so crews can treat and clear roadways as needed.

Amtrak canceled some train service Wednesday, and commuter rail trains in Philadelphia are operating on a weekend schedule.

