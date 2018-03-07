Latest nor’easter causing transportation woes

Ocean water pours off the roofs of these beachfront homes, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as high surf continues in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A utility worker attaches wires on a power pole, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Watertown, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A man works on a power pole, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Watertown, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A worker uses an excavator to clear rocks and debris, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A house continues to get pummeled by high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A utility worker attaches lines on a power pole, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Men work to board up a house, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, along the shore in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A worker pauses to watch the surf as he helps board up a house, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, along the shore in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A worker uses an excavator to clear rocks and debris, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Debris is strewn along the shore, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Streets Department crews load rock salt in preparation for an expected winter snowstorm in Philadelphia, Tuesday March 6, 2018. Philadelphia officials say all schools and municipal offices will be closed Wednesday due to a snowstorm expected to dump inches of heavy, wet snow on the city late Tuesday into Wednesday.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

A photographer works inside a salt storage dome as Streets Department crews prepare for an expected winter snowstorm in Philadelphia, Tuesday March 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia officials say all schools and municipal offices will be closed Wednesday due to a snowstorm expected to dump inches of heavy, wet snow on the city late Tuesday into Wednesday.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)