Man critically injured after car flips upside down in crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a car lost control and smashed into parked cars on a Dayton street early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 4900 block of Woodman Park Drive near Woodman Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the car flipped upside down after hitting two parked cars.

The man driving the car was unconscious and trapped when police arrived.

Officers called for the Dayton Fire Department, which responded and removed the man from the car.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported critical injuries.

Police called for the Crash Reconstruction Unit to respond and investigate the cause of the crash.

Woodman Park Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A car flipped upside down after hitting parked cars on Woodman Park Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) A car flipped upside down after hitting parked cars on Woodman Park Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) A car flipped upside down after hitting parked cars on Woodman Park Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) A car flipped upside down after hitting parked cars on Woodman Park Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) A car flipped upside down after hitting parked cars on Woodman Park Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) A car flipped upside down after hitting parked cars on Woodman Park Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) A car flipped upside down after hitting parked cars on Woodman Park Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) A car flipped upside down after hitting parked cars on Woodman Park Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.