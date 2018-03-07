Man critically injured after car flips upside down in crash

A car flipped upside down after hitting parked cars on Woodman Park Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a car lost control and smashed into parked cars on a Dayton street early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 4900 block of Woodman Park Drive near Woodman Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the car flipped upside down after hitting two parked cars.

The man driving the car was unconscious and trapped when police arrived.

Officers called for the Dayton Fire Department, which responded and removed the man from the car.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported critical injuries.

Police called for the Crash Reconstruction Unit to respond and investigate the cause of the crash.

