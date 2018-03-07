One dead from Fairborn hotel shooting

By Published:
(WDTN Photo)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead following a hotel shooting in Fairborn.

Fairborn police confirm the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for an incident at the Hampton Inn off of Paramount Place.

In a press release, officials say a man was found behind the lobby counter with a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to Soin Hospital, where her later died.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Police gave a preliminary description of the suspects. They describe them as two young black males wearing dark clothing. Officials also believe they fled the scene in a white, late 90’s Buick-style sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairborn Police at 937-754-3000.

