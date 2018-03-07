Oscar winner Janney gives shout out to Dayton

(WDTN) — Oscar winner Allison Janney gave a shout out to the Gem City following her big win Sunday.

Janney tweeted out a a picture of “The Neon” in downtown Dayton. The theater congratulated Janney for her Oscar win on its marquee.

In the tweet, Janney wrote “Love you Dayton! Thank you so much for all the love and support! I’m so proud to call you home. #Ohio.”

Janney won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie “I, Tonya.”

She graduated from the Miami Valley School in Dayton.

Love you Dayton! Thank you so much for all the love and support! I’m so proud to call you home. #Ohio pic.twitter.com/gxY4O7I4gN — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) March 6, 2018

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.