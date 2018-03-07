Police find shooting victim at house in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for clues after finding a man shot in Middletown.

Officers found the man with gunshot wounds to his neck and back at a house on Young Street.

Police say the shooting actually happened near Garfield Street.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

The shooting victim was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities haven’t released his condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Middletown Police Department.

