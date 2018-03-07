Suspect in Missouri officer’s killing identified

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed one Missouri police officer and wounded two other officers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect in a tweet Wednesday as James Waters, of Clinton. He was found dead early Wednesday in a Clinton home where the officers were shot hours earlier while trying to apprehend him.

The slain Clinton officer was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Ryan Morton. One of the wounded officers is hospitalized with moderate injuries, and the other has minor injuries.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg says the officers went to the home in Clinton on Tuesday night in response to a 911 call in which a disturbance could be heard. Clinton is about 70 miles east of Kansas City.