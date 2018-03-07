Suspect in Missouri officer’s killing identified

By Published: Updated:

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed one Missouri police officer and wounded two other officers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect in a tweet Wednesday as James Waters, of Clinton. He was found dead early Wednesday in a Clinton home where the officers were shot hours earlier while trying to apprehend him.

The slain Clinton officer was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Ryan Morton. One of the wounded officers is hospitalized with moderate injuries, and the other has minor injuries.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg says the officers went to the home in Clinton on Tuesday night in response to a 911 call in which a disturbance could be heard. Clinton is about 70 miles east of Kansas City.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s