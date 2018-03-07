Two men carjack a woman trying to help them after a crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are looking for a man who carjacked a good Samaritan in Miami Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle crashed on the entrance ramp from S.R. 725 to I-75 around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say a woman driving by stopped to help the two people involved in the crash.

When the woman stopped her car, two men pushed her out of the way and stole her vehicle.

OSP says one suspect is in custody and is being treated at a local hospital. The other suspect is still on the run.

Troopers say it appears there was stolen property inside the jeep that crashed.

“Right now, at this point in the investigation, we believe those items were stolen and they were fleeing the scene of the store they were stolen from,” Sgt. Frank Simmons with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. “They lost control of the vehicle and carjacked a victim and fled the scene.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.