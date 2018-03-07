Two men carjack a woman trying to help them after a crash

By Published:
OSP investigates a carjacking after a crash on I-75 near S.R. 725 (Photo: Fred Taylor)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are looking for a man who carjacked a good Samaritan in Miami Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle crashed on the entrance ramp from S.R. 725 to I-75 around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say a woman driving by stopped to help the two people involved in the crash.

When the woman stopped her car, two men pushed her out of the way and stole her vehicle.

OSP says one suspect is in custody and is being treated at a local hospital. The other suspect is still on the run.

Troopers say it appears there was stolen property inside the jeep that crashed.

“Right now, at this point in the investigation, we believe those items were stolen and they were fleeing the scene of the store they were stolen from,” Sgt. Frank Simmons with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. “They lost control of the vehicle and carjacked a victim and fled the scene.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s