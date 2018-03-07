Wright State dances right into tournament

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State is still celebrating last night’s horizon league tournament win that has landed them an automatic bid into the N-C-A-A tournament.

It’s a cloudy and chilly day on campus but Raider fans are all warmed up and ready to dance after last nights victory.

Students are riding high after experiencing last night’s game. Junior Doug Benedict wasn’t going to make the trip but changed his mind at the last minute.

“it was surreal really. There was a massive crowd more than I expected. Everyone was excited to be there. I was excited to be there and no one stopped cheering,” Doug Benedict Wright State Junior.

It’s been 11 years since the Raiders have been to a tournament game and the school administration is proud to be in the national spotlight.

“It helps the world know what great students we have at wright state university. Not just our athletes but also our students,” Doug Fecher Chairman Wright State Board of Trustees.

President Schrader cut a piece of the net and will keep it as a reminder of this inspirational team.

“It was exciting to be able to join the team to celebrate out on the floor and in particular to have Ryan Custer there. So heart warming to see the genuine concern and love they have for each other,” Cheryl Schrader Wright State President.

“It was amazing. They threw the ball in the air. they were so excited they knew everyone was smiling, jumping around. It was incredible. People were crying,” Beth Metcalf Wright State Sophomore.

Tears of joy – showing hard work, dedication and spirit always wins.

The Wright State Women’s Basketball team made it to the championship game but lost again Green Bay.