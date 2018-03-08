Car slams into pole in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A car slammed into a pole in Harrison Township, shutting down traffic on part of Riverside Drive.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near Forest Park Drive.

Authorities say the car lost control and hit a pole. The pole snapped, falling on top of the car, trapping the driver inside.

According to authorities, the driver wasn’t hurt but was trapped due to the downed pole and downed power lines.

DP&L was called to the scene to remove the pole and repair the damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

