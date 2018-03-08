Dayton man gets life in prison for murder of Middletown mother

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sent to prison for life Thursday for his role in the 2016 murder of a Middletown mother.

Brandon Charles Carr (Courtesy: Montgomery County Jail).

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Dankoff said, “The Court has personally not encountered a more cold-blooded killing than the killing in this case.” Dankoff then handed down a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for aggravated murder charges. Carr also received 11 years imprisonment for the kidnapping charge, 11 years for the possession of heroin and 36 months for tampering with evidence.

All these sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. Dankoff said the order to serve the terms consecutively “is necessary to protect the public and punish Mr.Carr.”

Dankoff continued, “At least two of the multiple offenses were committed as part of one or more courses of conduct, and the harm caused by two or more of these offenses, was so great and unusual that no single prison term could adequately reflect the seriousness of Mr. Carr’s conduct.”

29-year-old Brittany Russell was found inside of her car fatally shot with her 6-month-old who was alive sitting inside the vehicle February 10, 2016.

Brandon Carr was arrested March 14, 2017.

In February, Curtis Burdette was sentenced in the same case to 20 years in prison. Burdette had been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

