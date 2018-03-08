Dayton man indicted in murder investigation caught on camera

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Trashune Young, 27 has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with the shooting death of Taelor Taylor during a robbery.

Prosecutors say on November 28, 2017, Dayton Police received a 911 call reporting the discovery of the body of Taelor Taylor on the porch of his North Trenton Street home.

The investigation, including surveillance video from the victim’s home, showed that a number of individuals, including the defendant, went to the victim’s home and during a robbery, fatally shot the victim.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Young on:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Four counts of Murder

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Aggravated Burglary

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

All of the counts except for having weapons while under disability include three-year firearm specifications.

Young is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on March 13.

The Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation is ongoing into the other participants involved in the incident.