DUNBAR WINS: Major victory on the court after judge rules in favor of DPS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dunbar High School boys basketball team experienced a second victory Wednesday night when they advanced to the district final after a judge granted an injunction filed by Dayton Public Schools, requesting the court allow the team to play in the state tournament game Wednesday night.

Fans are ecstatic Dunbar got to play in Wednesday night’s game.

“We were watching the news me and my mom,” Dunbar Cheerleader Bobbi Wright said. “It said Dunbar will get to play tomorrow at UD arena we were like yes, yes. They deserve it.”

The judge ruled that the Ohio High School Athletic Association made an error when they tried to keep Dunbar out of the playoffs.

The organization penalized the team for not enforcing a suspension issued to one of Dunbar’s players for leaving the bench when a fight broke out at a game in January.

However, a coach testified Tuesday that the student who left the bench did so to go to the locker room and not to join the fight.

The judge agreed and granted DPS their injunction allowing them to play in tonight’s game.

Dunbar will play Woodard Saturday night in the district final at the University of Dayton Arena.

