Emergency crews respond to two people falling in trench

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oakwood City employee was digging in a trench in the road and is trapped.

Emergency crews from several areas of the Miami Valley responded to the 260 block of Northview Road.

Our crews on scene say two people were in the trench and one was able to get out and was taken to Kettering Medical Center.

The other person is still trapped and crews are still at the scene.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

