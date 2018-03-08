Flyers season comes to an end with loss to VCU in A-10 Tourney

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonathan Williams scored five of his 14 points in the last 58 seconds, breaking a late tie with a tough shot in a crowd and pushing Virginia Commonwealth to a 77-72 victory over Dayton in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Thursday.

No. 9 seed VCU (18-14) meets 25th-ranked and top-seeded Rhode Island, the defending A-10 Tournament champion, in the quarterfinal round Friday.

Dayton had grabbed a 70-65 lead with three minutes left before VCU rallied. De’Riante Jenkins hit his third 3-pointer of the game, and Issac Vann knotted the physical contest at 70-70.

After Dayton turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation, Williams backed his way inside through a crowd, made a spin move in the paint and his scoop shot put the Rams ahead for good.

VCU harried Dayton into two shot-clock violations, made a steal and grabbed a big defensive board in the last two minutes.

Justin Tillman led the Rams with 15 points and 10 rebounds, his 17th double-double, Jenkins and Sean Mobley scored 11 apiece and Vann 10.

Trey Landers led Dayton (14-17) with 19 points, Josh Cunningham 17, Darrell Davis 14. The Flyers trio of Cunningham, Davis and Jalen Crutcher, were all playing with four fouls.

 

