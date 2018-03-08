Friends remember hotel worker killed on the job

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Former co-workers of the Hampton Inn front desk worker who was shot and killed on the job, Wednesday night, say they’re devastated by the loss.

Police say two men walked into the hotel and shot 29-year-old Andrew Day, around 7:30pm.

Police say first responders found Day injured behind the lobby desk. Medics took him to the hospital where he later died.

Dawn Studebaker used to work alongside Day at the Hampton Inn. She said Day was married and the father of a young daughter.

“It’s still just not real and it’s so scary to imagine that. You pray it never surfaces close to you,” she said. “There’s a little girl and a wife now that won’t ever see that person again in their life.”

Studebaker found out the news of Day’s death from his former manager Michelle Cartone who saw the incident on the news.

“As soon as I saw the news, I instantly thought of Andrew because he was my 3 to 11 shift person,” Cartone said. “And later that evening, I found out that it was Andrew, and I was just devastated.”

Cartone used to be the hotel’s general manager. She was the one who hired Day for the evening front desk position.

“Andrew had such a light about him but he was also just very funny, very witty. It was definitely someone that I knew would be perfect for the hotel industry,” she said.

Cartone says she reached out to his wife, last night.

“I just wanted to let her know how sorry I was,” Cartone said through tears. “And that he loved his wife and his daughter, very much – and that I was just extremely sorry to hear what happened.”

Caroline Feeman also use to work alongside Day at the hotel.

“Really shocking and like I said, very scary. It just really hits home when it’s somebody that you knew and were close with,” Feeman said.

“I was in housekeeping and he was at the front desk. But I would have to come up and you know put rooms in and talk with him about the rooms and he would joke and kid around a lot. Very good person to work with.”

Feeman added: “He loved his family and his daughter was his world.”

A 911 caller said he and his friend had arrived at the hotel, just after it happened.

When we got here, we walked in, he was on the ground. We’re trying to stop the bleeding,” the caller told dispatch.

Dispatch responded: “Okay, what room are you in?”

Caller: “I don’t have a room. We just walked in the door. The guy’s behind the counter.”

Dispatch: “So you’re at the front in the lobby and the guy behind the counter got shot?”

Caller: “Somebody shot the guy behind the counter.”

The 911 caller said he saw two men driving away from the scene just after the shooting.

Police say the suspects took off in a white, late 90’s Buick style sedan.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police.