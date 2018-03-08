Incarnation Catholic School looks to lead the way in security

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – School threats are bringing school safety to the forefront. Schools are now making safety upgrades in response.

Officials at Incarnation say they’ve been looking at safety improvements ahead of all the national headlines.

“I think we are on the cutting edge and that we are at the forefront,” said Assistant Principle, Leah Coghlan.

Incarnation Catholic is K-8 and already has cameras in just about every corner of their school.

They’ve upgraded their coverage recently and plan on adding more security measures.

Principal Coghlan says schools are facing deeper, more challenging obstacles as more kids face fears of going to school.

“We are seeing anxiety problems. We want to try and reduce that,” said Coghlan.

Coghlan thinks the district’s newest security upgrade will do just that.

There’s a device that looks like a scanner in the front office.There’s an orange button on it and if it’s pushed, a cavalry of emergency responders will surround the school.

However, they’ve had that for 2-years. Now, the button is going to be mobile.

“If someone is out on the playground or parking lot. If there is an emergency they can push this button for second. You can’t push it on accident,” said Katie Ward, a mother who has children at Incarnation.

Ward is also the CEO of P&R communications. Her team helped make this upgrade possible.

“We have made it (the alert from the button push) so it goes over the PA system. The same sound will go over the PA system so those who don’t have radios will hear the alert and know it’s a lockdown or evacuation,” said Ward.

The school plans to have 15 mobile buttons that are also radios.

Incarnation says all of their upgrades will cost about $100,000. The money was raised by school community members.