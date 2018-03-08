ONLY ON 2: father of student arrested in relation to Belmont HS threat speaks out

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 15-year-old arrested for making threats against Belmont High School faced a judge Thursday afternoon.

The threats evacuated the school Wednesday morning, but the teen had already been arrested before the start of school.

The father of the 15-year-old says his son was arrested around 7:00am on Wednesday. Well before another student called 911, leading to the evacuation and lock down of Belmont High School.

The father of the teen spoke exclusively with 2 NEWS after court.

“They have been bullying and bullying him. Belmont won’t do nothing about it,” said the father, who wants to remain nameless.

The father says his son has a disability and the bullying became too much.

“You texted that you were going to shoot up Belmont High School,” said Judge Nick Kuntz.

Judge Kuntz spelled out the seriousness of the charge, telling the 15-year-old that he faces a third degree felony.

The judge ordered a mental health evaluation for the teen who didn’t have a lawyer or public defender with him.

The state asked that because the suspected threats eventually lead to a chaotic situation, that the teen be detained and not released to his family.

“Hopefully you are beginning to understand the seriousness of what happened in this case. I can’t find that you are the one who did it. But understand this is a serious situation. Do you understand?” asked Judge Kuntz to the teen.

The boy’s dad says it’s frustrating to see his son facing a felony when he believes other people have failed him too.

“For him to be in here for threatening. I would say a lot of children would be mad about that. If you were getting in trouble for something you didn’t do and the other child didn’t get in trouble. You would be mad.”

Judge Kuntz told the teen that he knows very little about him and encouraged the teen to be honest during his mental health evaluation.

“Tell the truth. So I get better information. These people that do the assessment. They do them all the time so they know who’s telling the truth and who isn’t.”

The teen is expected back in court on the 15th.

