OSP: semi involved in fatal crash near Tipp city

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Tipp City.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-75, just north of the 25-A exit.

OSP says two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of those vehicles was a semi.

A witness at the scene tells 2 NEWS several medics and emergency vehicles converged on the scene shortly after the crash.

Authorities shut down the left two lanes of I-75 SB to investigate the crash and clear the scene.

Road conditions are described as poor on I-75 in that area after overnight snow. OSP has not confirmed if weather was a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

